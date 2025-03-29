Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

