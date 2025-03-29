Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 183,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.06 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

