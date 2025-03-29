Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $579.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $599.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.62. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

