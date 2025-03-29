Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,001 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,944,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $107.32 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $145.61. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average of $121.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

