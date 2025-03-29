Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $167.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.19. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

