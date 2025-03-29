Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $7.55 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of First Financial Bankshares worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,095,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after buying an additional 110,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,222,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,381,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,446,000 after buying an additional 249,011 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,222,000 after buying an additional 2,730,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.