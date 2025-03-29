Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of UGI worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

UGI opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

