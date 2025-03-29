Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Update

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Corbion Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CSNVY remained flat at $22.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Corbion has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $28.56.
Corbion Company Profile
