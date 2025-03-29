Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Update

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Corbion Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSNVY remained flat at $22.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Corbion has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

