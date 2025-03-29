Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 56.5% in March

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the February 28th total of 67,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Coppernico Metals Stock Down 1.1 %
CPPMF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,348. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01. Coppernico Metals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Coppernico Metals
