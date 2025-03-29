Contrasting GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) & Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Roadhouse and GEN Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 0 11 12 0 2.52 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus price target of $193.36, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 8.07% 34.02% 15.11% GEN Restaurant Group 0.39% 1.83% 0.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and GEN Restaurant Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $5.37 billion 2.12 $304.88 million $6.47 26.44 GEN Restaurant Group $208.38 million 0.89 $8.41 million $0.14 39.86

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. Texas Roadhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats GEN Restaurant Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

