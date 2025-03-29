Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 39,878.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $445,883,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day moving average is $214.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

