Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

