Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.93. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

