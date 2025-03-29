Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.24% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $294.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

