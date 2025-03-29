Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 1.56% of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 207,956 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,381,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF alerts:

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGNR opened at $30.03 on Friday. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80.

About American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.