Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $425,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $50.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

