Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. The trade was a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,222. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.