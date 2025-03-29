CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €22.60 ($24.57) and last traded at €22.62 ($24.59). Approximately 6,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.70 ($24.67).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.74.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

