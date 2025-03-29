Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 14,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,569. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

