Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 30.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RQI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. 268,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,410. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

