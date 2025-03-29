Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
LDP stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $21.87.
