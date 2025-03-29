Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLZNY. Berenberg Bank lowered Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Clariant Stock Performance

About Clariant

Shares of CLZNY remained flat at $13.36 on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

