Claire Marie Yenicay Sells 2,968 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 2,968 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $24,278.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,751.94. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Claire Marie Yenicay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 30th, Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $46,100.00.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE:TSQ opened at $8.10 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.41 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

