Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.99% of Church & Dwight worth $768,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $109.14 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

