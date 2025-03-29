China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the February 28th total of 820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHOLF remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated oilfield services in China, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Rest of Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Geophysical exploration and engineering survey Services, Drilling Services, Oilfield technical services, and Ship services.

