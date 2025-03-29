China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 223.7% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
China Construction Bank Stock Down 1.0 %
CICHY opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.09. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.
About China Construction Bank
