China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 223.7% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

CICHY opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.09. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

