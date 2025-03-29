Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
CTHR opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.90.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.