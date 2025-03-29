Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

