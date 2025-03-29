CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 37.3% increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.02.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $5.25 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.
About CES Energy Solutions
