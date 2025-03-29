CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 37.3% increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.02.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $5.25 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.