Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Century Financial Price Performance

CYFL stock remained flat at $46.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Century Financial has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43.

Century Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Century Financial’s payout ratio is 49.74%.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

