Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEU. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $929,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 95.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.