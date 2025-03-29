Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Sells $1,107,191.56 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cencora Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE COR opened at $275.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.18.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at about $974,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

