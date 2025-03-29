CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Releases Earnings Results

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CEAD opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. CEA Industries has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

