CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $1,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CDW by 7,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CDW by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,996,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.96 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

