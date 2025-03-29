Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYSE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 1,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802. Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.

