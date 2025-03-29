Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYSE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 1,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802. Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile
