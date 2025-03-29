cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 85,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 607,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

cbdMD Stock Down 7.7 %

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

