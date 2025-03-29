Caz Investments LP Sells 290,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Caz Investments LP reduced its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the period. Luminar Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 842,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 694,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $200.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

