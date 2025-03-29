Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 1,236 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $25,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,109.70. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $19,244,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

