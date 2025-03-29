CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

CareCloud has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Performance

CCLDP remained flat at $19.43 during midday trading on Friday. CareCloud has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.