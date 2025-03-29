CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
CareCloud Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ CCLDO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.23. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,840. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.
CareCloud Company Profile
