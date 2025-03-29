Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CJ traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.49. The company had a trading volume of 685,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$7.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$82,800.00. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Dividend History for Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

