Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CJ traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.49. The company had a trading volume of 685,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$7.38.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$82,800.00. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.