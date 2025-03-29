Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.08 and last traded at $86.24. Approximately 1,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.71.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.