Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 34.9% increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.