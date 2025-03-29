Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 34.9% increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $26.34.
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.