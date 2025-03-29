Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in March

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of Cancom stock remained flat at $26.11 during trading on Friday. Cancom has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

