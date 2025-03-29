Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – March 29th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Toronto-Dominion Bank, CSX, Celsius, Canadian Natural Resources, Raymond James, and Bank of Nova Scotia are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies based in Canada that are publicly traded on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. Investors in these stocks gain partial ownership in the companies, which allows them to benefit from dividends and capital gains while also assuming the risks associated with market fluctuations and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,440. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.31. 4,689,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,599. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,591,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,325,271. CSX has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,431,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,921. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $98.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,077,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,968. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.19.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,301. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

