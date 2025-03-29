Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$139.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$135.06 and a twelve month high of C$180.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$150.26.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 645 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

