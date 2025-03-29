Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$84.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCO. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco Company Profile

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$59.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 226.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$48.71 and a 1 year high of C$88.18.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

