Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.76.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.17 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. This trade represents a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,606,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,952,000 after purchasing an additional 918,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 508.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 790,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 630,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

