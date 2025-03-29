Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Makes New $9.70 Million Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,000. Ryder System makes up about 4.0% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ryder System as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.