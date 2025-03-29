California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
California First Leasing Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of California First Leasing stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. California First Leasing has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
California First Leasing Company Profile
