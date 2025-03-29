California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

California First Leasing Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of California First Leasing stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. California First Leasing has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Get California First Leasing alerts:

California First Leasing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.