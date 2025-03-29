Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires New Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Solventum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Solventum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Solventum by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOLV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Solventum Stock Down 1.0 %

SOLV opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.